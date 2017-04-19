Humpday Hangout: FDIC and Everything FDIC

&nbsp;

FDIC International 2017 is just around the corner! Whether this is your first trip or you have gone every year for the last 15 years, it is sure to be a great experience. Join Rick Lasky, Terry McGrath, and their guests Tony Greco, Jerry Wells, and Scott Thompson as they discuss everything FDIC. Use their insight and knowledge to make your trip to Indy even better!

FDIC INTERNATIONAL April 24–29,2017 // Indianapolis, IN // Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium

