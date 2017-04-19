Lake Assault To Display Two Fire And Rescue Boats at FDIC International 2017

Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a leading manufacturer of purpose-built, mission-specific fire and rescue boats, is displaying two vessels at booth #9214 April 27-29 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) Exhibition in Indianapolis, Indiana. On view will be Lake Assault’s nimble 21-foot rescue boat and a 28-foot fireboat that is capable of pumping 1500 gpm.

“We engineer and manufacture purpose-built fire and emergency boats – from 17-feet on up – to meet the needs of first responders from coast to coast,” said Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boats Vice President of Operations. “These two craft on display at FDIC showcase how every detail on Lake Assault boats is designed to drive performance.”

The 21-foot Lake Assault rescue boat is shown courtesy of Minnesota’s Anoka Champlin Fire Department (located north of the Twin Cities). The innovative hull design features removable side railings that enable emergency responders to quickly and more easily rescue someone off the side of the boat. It was placed into service last year, and is deployed on the epic Mississippi River that runs through the department’s response area.

“We’ve used these Lake Assault boats multiple times on rescue operations to pull people out of the rivers,” said Charlie Thompson, fire chief for the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department in Minnesota. “Our team worked with Lake Assault’s designers to build boats that can operate in very shallow waters, and ones that enable us to quickly and easily reach out and rescue someone off the side of the boat.”

The second Lake Assault craft on display at FDIC features a 28-foot hull length, a 9-foot 6-inch beam, and a carrying capacity of 4,000 lbs. Manufactured from high-strength marine grade 5083 and 5086 aluminum, the hull and superstructure are MIG and TIG welded throughout for added strength and long life. It includes twin Mercury Verado 250 hp outboard engines along with the exclusive Mercury® Joystick Piloting and Skyhook® Digital Anchor systems for unmatched boat control, and enhanced safety and performance. Other features include a Darley fire pump rated at 1500 GPM, a 76-inch tall pilot house, a full suite of Garmin electronics, a 63-inch hydraulically operated bow door and LED underwater lights integrated into the front lip of the bow door.

