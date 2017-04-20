Honeywell TITAN™ Firefighter Breathing Equipment Makes Locating Downed Firefighters Easier

DAYTON, Ohio, Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that its flagship Honeywell TITAN™ firefighter breathing equipment has been improved with a louder alarm to make it easier to find downed firefighters.

As part of their standard turnout gear, firefighters wear an air cylinder with a respirator and facepiece known as self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). This equipment includes an alarm system that sounds when a firefighter goes down or is motionless to alert others they need help. Honeywell’s enhanced alarm now sounds at a higher volume and with a different sound pattern in order to be heard over background noise at the scene of a fire and from a longer distance. The alarm meets new requirements from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

“An SCBA is a critical part of firefighter’s safety gear on the fire ground, and the improved alarm will do a better job of sounding an alert if they become incapacitated or motionless,” said Lynn Feiner, product marketing manager for Honeywell First Responder products. “Honeywell is committed to investing in new solutions, including connected technologies that advance safety so firefighters can focus their energy on attacking the fire knowing their equipment has the most advanced technology.”

Honeywell TITAN is the only SCBA to offer dual-motion sensors — one on the firefighter’s front alarm system and a second on the firefighter’s back alarm system. This dual-sensing feature helps eliminate false alarms because it is better able than a single motion sensor to detect even subtle motions of a firefighter.

All new Honeywell TITAN SCBAs shipped after Dec. 21, 2016, include the improved alarm system. Fire departments seeking to upgrade their 2007 and 2013 edition TITAN equipment to the newer standard should contact their Honeywell-authorized service center or a Honeywell trained technician for more information.

Honeywell is an industry leader in firefighter turnout gear, supplying more than 80 percent of North America’s largest 20 metropolitan areas with turnout gear and emergency response apparel. Honeywell First Responder is part of Honeywell Industrial Safety, which provides comprehensive solutions to help organizations manage workplace safety, including personal protection gear for a worker’s eyes, ears, hands and head; respiratory protection; and toxic gas monitors.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTuf™ and Muck Boot™ brand footwear.

