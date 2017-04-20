Report: FDNY Firefighter Passes Away After Fall at Fire Scene

#FDNY members salute fallen FF William N. Tolley during his dignified transfer from Wyckoff Medical Center pic.twitter.com/lPQSZjeUAd — FDNY (@FDNY) April 21, 2017

UPDATE: Queens Chronicle details:

According to eyewitnesses, 42-year-old William Tolley was on the roof of 16-15 Putnam Ave. around 2:40 p.m., attempting to climb back into the basket on top of a ladder when he slipped and fell five stories to the pavement below.

He was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center a few blocks away in Brooklyn, where he died soon after arriving.

It was there where Mayor de Blasio held a press conference at 5 p.m., alongside FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, Councilmembers Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) and Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn, Ridgewood) to offer his condolences to Tolley’s family and friends.

“A man dedicated to protecting others gave his life to his work,” de Blasio said. “And like all members of the FDNY, he understood every single day he was putting his life on the line. Today, he made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Update, 4/21/2017: Funeral info from NYPD Community Affairs

Firefighter William N. Tolley FDNY Ladder 135

Wake

Chapey & Sons Funeral Home

20 Hicksville Rd.

Bethpage, NY 11714

516 731-5600



Tuesday, April 25, 2017

7:00 – 9:00pm



Wednesday, April 26, 2017

2 – 4 pm

7 – 9 pm



Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:00 am

St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church

220 Central Avenue

Bethpage, NY 11714



Cremation to follow

Nassau Suffolk Crematory

132 Lake Ronkonkoma Avenue

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

ORIGINAL STORY: A member of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has reportedly died after falling five stories while operating at a fire scene.



News sources indicate that the unidentified firefighter was operating in a bucket when the fall occurred.

More info to follow.

