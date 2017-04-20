Armor Express Launches Next-Generation Protective Solutions for the Global Fire and EMS Markets

Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, announced today the expansion of its advanced ballistic systems, carriers, helmets, rifle plates and other related accessories to support the growing need for personal protection by Fire and EMS officers. Armor Express will demonstrate its latest products in Booth #5363 at the 2017 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference (FDIC International), slated for April 26-29 at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“This is a significant step in our commitment to broaden product and service reach to key sectors that rely on innovative body armor solutions certified to meet the most demanding requirements. Among these sectors are Fire and EMS where now, more than ever, firefighting, rescue and medical emergency personnel are facing increasingly dangerous environments and finding themselves in harm’s way,” stated Rex McGrath, Armor Express’ Channel Manager for Fire/EMS. “Building on our successes and lessons learned in Law Enforcement, we are actively investing in R&D and next-gen systems and technologies to bring to market the highest-performing, most versatile and comfortable ballistic armor that safeguard all first responders.”

Firefighters and EMTs have long been taught to operate at a safe distance from potentially violent incidents and await word from law enforcement that the area is secured. That paradigm is now shifting with the rise of active-shooter/mass casualty incidents (AS/MCI), as seen with the Columbine High, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary, San Bernardino Inland Regional Center and Orlando nightclub attacks, as well as the World Trade Center and Boston Marathon bombings. Sadly, we are all too aware of the headlines highlighting how much our emergency officers are at risk. With entry into unsecure areas known as warm zones, more departments are looking closely at body armor to protect their officers. They recognize the growing need to provide the proper equipment and training to first responders who may face ballistic orexplosive threats, while needing to quickly triage, treat and extricate the wounded.

Armor Express is focusing its resources on U.S.-made solutions that offer the highest level of flexibility, mobility and stopping power that today’s firefighters and EMTs need. Considering that most jurisdictions do not supply all of their first responders with armor and that budgets are limited for purchasing equipment, the Company is collaborating closely with departments to meet their core requirements. Using guidelines like that of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Armor Express has developed packaged solutions for the head and body, including Level IIIA ballistic vests, special outer carriers, Level IV hard armor plates that are capable of withstanding rifle rounds (used in more than 25 percent of active shooter incidents), and Level IIIA ballistic helmets.

Multi-compliant Ballistic Armor Protects First Responders in the Line of Fire

Among the latest products that will be demonstrated at FDIC are Armor Express’ advanced ballistic systems certified to the most stringent standards, including the NIJ Standard-0101.06, FBI and DEA protocols, and special-threats testing.

The FMS™ IIIA is a strong choice for any first responder. This universal and cost-effective package is designed to be robust, offering extreme stopping power in an active shooter scenario. At the same time, the armor’s lightweight construction makes it comfortable for wearers.

The Quantum™ IIIA is another strong ballistic system utilized by numerous federal law enforcement agencies, and is ideal for firefighters and EMTs in need of a light, flexible, yet sturdy solution. It is uniquely certified to the Department of Defense's standards for frag protection.

The Vortex™ IIIA combines strength, comfort and performance in a single package at an incredible value. This soft ballistic can stop some of the most advanced rounds. Flexible and pliable features balanced with lightweight qualities, make it great for both concealed and tactical usage.

Versatile Carriers Meet the Demands of Today’s Volatile Environments

Visitors to the Armor Express booth (#5363) will also see first-hand the Company’s new and enhanced outer carriers.

· The Outer Carrier System – Unified Violent Incident Response (OCS-UVIR) for Fire/EMS uses alpha sizing, making it adjustable to fit multiple officers. The OCS-UVIR offers 360-degree coverage with Level II or IIIA soft ballistic armor.

For the first responder who never really knows what threat they might face, the Hardcore FE Carrier is ideal. The external carrier’s ‘one-size-fits-most’ feature keeps purchasing costs at bay, and provides soft and hard armor options in a single shell. It enables more efficient movement for triage and victim extraction.

The redesigned Med Vest is a comfortable external vest created specifically for emergency officers. This low-profile, side-opening solution includes high-vis reflective bands for safety in low light situations and can accommodate concealable armor panels. It also features an internal front plate pocket for hard armor protection.

Additionally, on display will be the Rapid Base Plate Carrier which offers a simple and modular solution for any active shooter scenario, as well as the lightweight Laser Cut Plate Carrier (LCPC), designed to fit most hard armor plates for certified to low visibility special threats.

Plates :

Notably, the Company’s Harrier III+ SA Single Curve Plate is ideal for emergency officers who require modularity, protection and size options in one package. First responders can rapidly up-armor with this plate if there’s a rifle threat, while remaining agile due to its low weight. A full line of other protective rifle plates is also available.

Helmets :

A helmet will complete the ballistic protective equipment kit, including the AEX10 PASGT and AEX25 ACH helmets which provide Level IIIA protection against handgun rounds. The AMP-1 E RTF helmet is also certified to protect against fragmentation and handgun Level IIIA threats, while offering the flexibility, performance and comfort options for retention and padding that reinforce end-user confidence. In addition, the AMH-2 SAR (non-ballistic) helmet offers multi-impact protection for search and rescue applications.

For more information on Armor Express’ protective solutions for the FIRE and EMS markets, please visit http://bit.ly/AE_Fire_EMS.

McGrath continued, “We are very excited to be debuting Armor Express’ cutting-edge protective wear for the Fire/EMS community at FDIC 2017. Our team looks forward to engaging with customers and distribution partners to drive greater innovation in soft and hard armor systems that save lives. We have an incredible product lineup which features our strongest and lightest ballistic packages; most adaptable carriers; and hard armor solutions that deliver critical protection, performance and comfort benefits that agencies need and can afford. The public expects our firefighters and EMTs to help in a crucial time of need; the appropriate training with law enforcement as well as wearing body armor will help emergency responders to meet this expectation.”

