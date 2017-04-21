Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Firefighter Deaths in NY, MD, OH; GA Save

April 7-21, 2017

There were several firefighter fatalities over the course of the past two weeks, including the death of a Fire Department of New York (FDNY) member who fell from a bucket at a fire in Queens. Around the world, there were several tragic incidents involving large losses of life, including a garbage mound collapse that killed numerous people in Sri Lanka and a fire at a religious retreat in Senegal that killed at least 20.



William Tolley, 42, died after he slipped and fell five stories on the fireground in Queens, New York.



Wyoming Fire and EMS District Chief/Medic James Benken suffered apparent cardiac arrest after completing a shift.

Coworkers found Montgomery County Firefighter Charles “Rick” Gentilcore, 52, unresponsive and suffering from a medical condition at a fire station.

Retired Firefighter James (Jimmy) Lanza, 71, who helped pull 16 survivors out of “miracle stairwell B” following the World Trade Center attacks, died from a 9/11-related illness.

A Maryland man who fatally shot a firefighter he mistook for an intruder will spend four years in prison.

The Philadelphia Fire Department and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health released reports Monday about the December 2014 death of Lt. Joyce Craig. Report Reveals Details of Incident | The NIOSH Report

A woman and her three adult sons died in a fire in St. George, New Brunswick.

A DeKalb County firefighter managed to catch a baby thrown by his father from a burning apartment building. See video from the scene.

FDNY crews responded Tuesday evening to an apartment fire that went to five alarms. Drone Sees Use in Second Deployment at Queens Fire

A driver apparently trying to avoid traffic reportedly ran over a firefighter’s foot, injuring a deputy and EMT in the process.

