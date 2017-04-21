Drill: When “Through-the-Lock” Fails, Part 2

By Samuel Hittle

In Part 1 of this two-part drill, we looked at employing conventional forcible entry techniques on commercial storefront doors when through-the-lock fails.

This part concentrates on attacking the hinges. Although this approach is infrequent, it is an option that may be required when special circumstances exist. When employed, this technique capitalizes on inherent weaknesses associated with cast aluminum. Attacking traditional storefront door hinges is not as quick as through-the-lock or conventional techniques, but it is also not “slow.”

Download this drill as a PDF HERE (647 KB)

The video below offers an upfront, hands-on look at this drill.

Samuel Hittle is a lieutenant with the Wichita (KS) Fire Department and an instructor with Traditions Training, LLC.