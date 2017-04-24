Spartan Motors Debuts Fire Apparatus Refurbishment Centers

CHARLOTTE, Mich., April 24, 2017 – Spartan Emergency Response (“Spartan” or “Spartan ER”), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), announced today the opening of its fire apparatus and fleet vehicle Refurbishment Centers to meet industry needs for a cost-effective approach to repair out-of-service, damaged and worn trucks in weeks or months for typically half the cost of a new vehicle. Details of the operations will be on display at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International April 24-29, at Spartan Motors’ booths #3037, #4007 and #4321, at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

With seven centers and 35 bays located across Spartan campuses in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota, the process offers a complete range of services and refurbishments from light repairs and refreshes to full cab and chassis replacements and re-certifications. While keeping safety top-of-mind, refurbishments can include new ladders, pump replacements, fixture repair or replacement, insurance repair work, new chassis or any combination for departments or municipalities looking for a cost-effective way to upgrade their fleet without the capital expense associated with purchasing a new vehicle.

“Departments across the country are battling aging fleets and trucks out of service. The country is asking its emergency response vehicles to not only last longer, but to perform more reliably over a longer period of time. There is a huge need for efficient and economical fleet repair that keeps our first responders safe on the way to and from a fire or rescue,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, Spartan Motors. “That’s why Spartan is introducing its Refurbishment Centers. From the minute our customer’s truck pulls into our Refurbishment Center’s service bay, we’re on the lookout for how to improve safety, increase performance, and ensure we stay within their budget.”

In addition to the debut of its Refurbishment Centers; at FDIC Spartan will display its S-180 Pumper – representing Spartan’s custom-built pumper lineup manufactured and delivered in half the time of any competitor – as well as: two Spartan Gladiator® cabs and chassis; a Transformer™ pumper; a 100’ rear mount platform; a UST elliptical tanker; an IPS pumper; a 105’ tractor drawn aerial; a 75’ rear mount aerial; a 100’ mid-mount platform; a UST wet side tanker; and custom rear-, side- and top-mount pumpers. Spartan will display in booths #3037, #4007 and #4321, showcasing Spartan cabs and chassis and complete apparatus, as well as Smeal and UST products.

&nbsp;

For more information on the Spartan’s Refurbishment Centers, visit www.spartanmotors.com/truck-refurb. For more information on FDIC, visit www.fdic.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company’s brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories; Smeal® and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,200 associates and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $591 million in 2016. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.