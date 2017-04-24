FDIC International 2017: Insights on Arson Research from the ATF

Monday morning’s workshop, “The ATF Fire Research/Arson Program: What the Fire Service Needs to Know,” had few empty seats. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) instructor team reviewed the results the ATF’s fire research on Fire Attack Hoseline Thermal Failure and Fire Flow Path Thermal Analysis and applied them to several recent case studies, including firefighter line-of-duty deaths (LODDs).

Fire dynamics topics specific to these cases were also discussed in detail, using testing data and testing videos and both bench-scale and full-scale hoseline testing were presented. The Fire Attack Hoseline Thermal Failure research was presented to National Fire Protection Association 1961 committee in 2016 and prompted it to adopt the first ever radiant heat test for all listed hoselines.

