New Fire-Com wireless headsets: You can now control who and what you hear

New Firecom wireless headsets now feature listen-through technology. You control who and what you hear at the push of a button—for precise situational awareness. Come try them out at FDIC in Indianapolis this year at Booth 1317.

NEW 500-SERIES WIRELESS HEADSETS

Turn-on-and-go—ready when the rig fires up

Extra comfortable—for those back-to-back-to-back calls

Reliable range—up to 1600 feet, even with ladders

Our clearest audio ever

Easy to install—less components, fewer power-drops

Flexible comms—monitor up to 4-radios, create separate channels, set intercom and broadcast modes. so much flexible control

Plenty of battery life—24 hours for the long shift

HERE’S THE BEST PART… LISTEN-THROUGH

You’re in complete control for precise situational awareness.

YOU CONTROL WHO AND WHAT YOU HEAR

DIAL IN THE PERFECT MIX OF COMMUNICATION AND SAFETY

Push-button control for conversation volume and ambient sound. You decide how much external sound to let in—the entire crew stays in contact, amplifies situational awareness and still get’s hearing protection, all-in-one.

About Firecom

Since 1989, Firecom has supplied leading edge technology in advanced communication devices to the fire and rescue industry.

From our completely wireless headsets to our rugged, durable intercom systems, Firecom has built the most trusted name in the industry by continuously developing innovative products. With a first-class customer service department and a knowledgeable dealer network, Firecom leads the way in communication equipment by continually focusing on quality, hearing protection, ease of use, and system features that improve fire crew safety and effectiveness.The first Firecom intercom system was introduced in 1990 at the Fire Department Instructors Conference. Since that time, Firecom has maintained a very close relationship with fire departments, striving to research and develop new advancements, always improving safety and communication effectiveness.