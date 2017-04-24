HiViz LED Lighting Releases Surface-Mount LED Scene Light with Lifetime Warranty

Debuting at FDIC International 2017, HiViz LED Lighting is yet again revolutionizing the LED Scene lighting industry. The FireTech “Guardian” surface-mount LED Scene light provides superior light output in the areas that are needed by firefighters and EMTs for a fraction of the cost of the current competitive industry standard components.

The Guardian LED Scene light is offered in two versions; the Guardian (standard), and the Guardian Elite. oth versions will use a 7.25” x 5.25” mounting hole layout, which matches the most common 7 x 9 “900 series” fixtures in the industry. The Guardian LED surface-mount scene light will produce close to 6,500 measured lumens of light. It will also experience less than 15 percent thermal degradation after saturation. The Guardian is the perfect solution for your EMS fleet or when retrofitting fire apparatus on a conservative budget.

The Guardian “Elite” is designed with larger rescue and firefighting apparatus in mind. It will produce 12,500 measured lumens, which compares favorably against fixtures commonly advertised in the fire industry as 20,000 lumens or more. To make this fixture even more applicable to the fire/rescue industry, half of the circuit boards in the Guardian series o are articulated 10 degrees down, putting more of the light created at the source (lumens) on the intended target (lux).

In a recent interview, Sam Massa, president of HiViz LED Lighting and a North Carolina Firefighter/EMT himself, put it in a nutshell: “Y’a know, I’ve been out there on the side of the road at 2 AM, and it’s crazy to think you can respond to an incident in a $1 million apparatus designed with the latest and greatest equipment the fire industry has to offer, and even so, still stand there on the side of the road not being able to see to do your job.” Massa went on to mention how the Guardian LED scene light was specifically engineered to optimize light placement near the apparatus while still projecting ample light on to the areas farther from the rig. “Fire scenes are like fingerprints,” he says. “There are never two alike. Because of that, we had to come up with a housing design that allowed us to emit light along different planes using separate optics so that in any situation, the fixture would do its job of putting light exactly where it is needed.”

The Guardian LED scene light meets or exceeds scene lighting requirements set forth for fire apparatus in NFPA 1901 and in 1917 and the GSA KKK Spec for Automotive Ambulances. Getting the performance and optics is only half the equation. The team at HiViz LED Lighting is so confident in the anticipated success and long-term service life of this fixture that they are backing it with their industry leading limited lifetime warranty.

HiViz LED Lighting will be at booth 3754.

For more information, visit www.hivizleds.com.