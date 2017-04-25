HME Ahrens-Fox Introduces Exclusive Line of Stainless Steel Centrifugal Pumps

Wyoming, MI—HME Ahrens-Fox has announced the introduction its exclusive line of Ahrens-Fox® stainless steel centrifugal pumps for installation in all HME Ahrens-Fox Fire Apparatus. The pump will be introduced to the fire industry at FDIC International 2017.

“The introduction of our own pump is another step toward total vertical integration of our manufacturing process and positions us, today, as a complete, single-source producer of fire apparatus,” says HME Ahrens-Fox vice president, director of engineering, Ken Lenz. “The new pump also reflects our dedication to building tougher, stronger, corrosion-resistant fire apparatus. The use of stainless steel in volute construction, helical gearing, double-taper bearings, and more robust construction throughout offer significant improvement in service life, operation, and pump performance for the long run.”

The Ahrens- Fox stainless steel centrifugal pump features a corrosion-resistant stainless steel volute case to extend service life and performance, while reducing the need for anode maintenance typically found in iron case volutes. The stainless steel volute case is nearly three times more resistant to damage from cavitation and six times more resistant to wear or damage from pumping abrasive materials.

The robust construction of the Ahrens-Fox stainless steel centrifugal pump incorporates helical drive train gearing, for quieter operation and double taper roller bearings supporting the shafts. These design elements allow the pump to achieve a best-in-class transfer-case rating of 19,500 ft-lbs, in the AF-2000SS, 2,000-gpm model.

Durability and ease of maintenance are enhanced by design features that include piloted, eight-bolt bearing support covers; a vertically spilt case for easy access and service; and maintenance-free, self-adjusting mechanical seals and easy-to-replace wear rings.

The third-party-certified 2,000-gpm, AF-2000SS Ahrens-Fox stainless steel centrifugal pump can produce up to 3,000 gpm from a hydrant with sufficient engine horsepower. The big bore configuration of the pump develops high intake performance in drafting operations. An automatic air venturi primer system keeps the pump operating smoothly while offering quiet and effective operation. A computer-controlled optimized water cut supports high-efficiency water flow.

Front and rear transfer mounting brackets allow the Ahrens-Fox stainless steel centrifugal pump to be mounted in a variety positions to adapt to a wide range of fire apparatus designs and applications. The integral transfer case, with SAE mount, supports hydraulic pump drive for Compressed Air Foam Systems.

The Ahrens-Fox stainless steel centrifugal pump line includes 1000-, ,1250-, 1500-, 1,750-, and 2,000-gpm models, designated as the AF-1000SS, AF-1250SS, AF-1500SS AF-1750SS, and AF-2000SS, respectively, to meet any fire apparatus need.

The pumps also feature a 6 ½ year warranty

For more information about Ahrens-Fox® Stainless Steel Centrifugal Pumps, contact HME vice president of sales, Bill Doebler at 616-534-1463, HME Incororated, 1950 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519.