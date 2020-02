Amanda from the Pennwell Fire Group social team (above, far right) toured the hands-on training sites on Monday at FDIC International 2017. You can see a collection of her Facebook live videos below, including viewing the loading of the buses with FDIC Education Director Bobby Halton (above, far left), live-fire training, and more.

 

Forcible entry

 

 

 

 

Live burn site

 

Live fire