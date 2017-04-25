VIDEO: Adam La Reau and Company Present “O2X Human Performance”

From left to right: O2X Human Performance (HP) Specialist Maria Trozzi, O2X Co-Founder Adam La Reau, HP Development Member Eamonn Burke, HP Specialist Maria Urso, HP Development Member John Hall, and HP Specialist Mike Sanders. (Photo by author.)
From left to right: O2X Human Performance (HP) Specialist Maria Trozzi, O2X Co-Founder Adam La Reau, HP Development Member Eamonn Burke, HP Specialist Maria Urso, HP Development Member John Hall, and HP Specialist Mike Sanders. (Photo by author.)
We value your privacy. When you visit ClarionUX.com (and our family of websites), we use cookies to process your personal data in order to customize content and improve your site experience, provide social media features, analyze our traffic, and personalize advertising. By choosing “I Agree”, you understand and agree to Clarion’s Privacy Policy.