FDIC Service Award: Jacob Spence

The FDIC Service Award is presented to local Indianapolis-area personnel who have, over an extended period, demonstrated outstanding service to the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International. This year’s recipient is Jacob Spence. Spence is a captain in Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department (IFD) Battalion 7. He attended Purdue University, during which time he was a volunteer firefighter for the Wabash Township (IN) Fire Department. He joined IFD in 2001. He joined the Indiana Task Force 1 in 2001 and is its hazmat team manager. He joined the FDIC International Indy team in 2011 and is Plans Section chief. He joined the Holmatro Indy Car Safety Team in 2012 as a firefighter and travels the Indy car circuit. He was awarded the Department of Public Safety Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

“Jacob Spence has been an invaluable member of the FDIC command-and-control team,” notes FDIC Education Director Bobby Halton. “Jacob has become integral to the planning and execution of the largest hands-on training deployment in the fire service. He lends a level of expertise and insight that is unparalleled because of his comprehensive experience in planning for, conducting, and evaluating large-scale events.”

The award was presented at the Indianapolis Fire Department Recognition Banquet held on January 27, 2017, in the Indiana Roof Ballroom.