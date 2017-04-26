Scott Safety Launches a New Version of Scott Sight

MONROE, N.C. (April 26, 2017) – Scott Safety is proud to announce the commercial launch of the latest software release for the Scott Sight in-mask thermal intelligence system.

The new 1.1 software release includes a new standby mode that provides firefighters the ability to enable and disable live thermal video on the in-mask display without removing the facepiece. Additional enhancements in the software release include streamlined methods for powering the in-mask display and thermal imaging camera on and off.

“Last year at FDIC 2016 we launched Scott Sight which provided firefighters with hands-free constant thermal vision,” said John Graves, thermal imaging solutions product manager for Scott Safety. “Today, one year later, we are releasing new updates to Scott Sight that build upon this game changing platform for firefighters.”

Customers who purchased the first version of Scott Sight will have the opportunity to update their software to take advantage of the latest enhancements.

Scott Safety has a long history of innovation and a deep commitment to the firefighter community, and continues to deliver ground-breaking product solutions to the fire service. Scott Safety will showcase Scott Sight 1.1 at FDIC booth # 2323.

About Scott Safety

Scott Safety is a premier manufacturer of innovative respiratory and personal protective equipment and safety devices for emergency services and first-responders including firefighters, industrial workers, law enforcement, military, civil defense, national security and rescue teams around the world. With five global manufacturing locations, Scott products protect thousands of individuals each day from environmental hazards that are inherent in the industries which they serve. The Scott product line includes self-contained breathing apparatus, supplied air and air-purifying respirators, gas detection instruments, thermal imaging cameras, and firefighter locators.