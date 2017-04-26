Scott Safety Launches Epic™ 3 RDI Voice Amp That Works With Motorola APX Field Radios

Easy-to-use Bluetooth™ Technology Delivers Clarity On and Off the Fireground

MONROE, N.C. (February 10, 2017) – Scott Safety is pleased to announce the release of the EPIC 3 Radio Direct Interface (RDI) voice amplifier, the latest addition to the EPIC 3 communications platform. The RDI delivers clear voice communications in loud environments while providing a cost-effective option by working with existing compatible Motorola field radios, as well as Scott SCBA/PPE. Utilizing Bluetooth communications, the RDI offers easy set up and operation with field radios and remote speaker microphones.

“Clear communications are critical to fireground safety and effective operations,” said Scott Garmon, communications product line manager for Scott Safety. “The EPIC 3 RDI voice amplifier provides seamless, intuitive operation with compatible Motorola APX radios and XE RSMs to deliver clear and reliable SCBA and fireground radio communications.”

The EPIC 3 RDI voice amplifier simplifies system integration and operation. When operating the RDI voice amplifier with Scott Safety SCBA equipment, a firefighter can communicate directly through the APX radio via the XE RSM push-to-talk (PTT) interface, providing a significant improvement to in-mask voice communication clarity. Simplified Bluetooth operation ensures fast and easy transitioning between tactical SCBA/radio and non-tactical radio communication modes while eliminating facepiece wire entanglement hazards.

Rugged and high-heat rated construction ensures years of reliable operation. The EPIC 3 RDI voice amplifier is NFPA 1981 approved (2002/2007/2013 editions) and is compatible with Scott Safety Air-Pak SCBA, PAPR, and APR products. Operational support for additional compatible Bluetooth enabled tactical field radios will be announced at future dates.

By operating with compatible Bluetooth enabled field radios, remote speaker microphones, and Scott SCBA and personal protection equipment, the EPIC 3 RDI voice amplifier provides new and existing customers with the safety and operational benefits of enhanced voice communications while extending the value of their technology investment.

To learn more about the EPIC 3 RDI voice amplifier, please contact your local Scott sales representative or visit us during FDIC International at Booth # 2323.

About Scott Safety

Scott Safety is a premier manufacturer of innovative respiratory and personal protective equipment and safety devices for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads, militaries, homeland security forces, and rescue teams around the world. With 14 global manufacturing locations, Scott products protect thousands of individuals each day from environmental hazards including smoke, toxic fumes, combustible gases, falling objects, and contaminants. The Scott product line includes self-contained breathing apparatus, supplied air and air-purifying respirators, PPE, gas detection instruments, thermal imaging cameras, and firefighter locators. For more information, visit www.scottsafety.com.