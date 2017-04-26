HME Ahrens-Fox Introduces Exclusive Modular Cab-Console

HME Ahrens-Fox, Inc, has announced the release of its exclusive cab-console design. The new cab console, featuring integrated touchscreen controls, will be introduced to the fire industry at FDIC International 2017, in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 24-29.

It features:

Integrated touch-screen control technology.

Modular design easily configured to support specialized demands.

Features individual driver and officer command and control touch-screen panels.

Ergonomic design provides easy screen access and operation.

Durable console material construction offers easy maintenance and long service life.

“The new cab-console design complements the development of our own, proprietary touch-screen command and control technologies. The cab-console module will be incorporated throughout our custom fire apparatus line, as well as in evolving HME Ahrens-Fox cab designs,” said HME Ahrens-Fox Vice President, Director of Engineering, Ken Lenz. “The module offers command and control in a modular, ergonomic layout that quite literally puts apparatus controls at the driver and officer’s fingertips.”

The sweeping arc of the front console provides essential truck instrumentation for the driver in an accessible and easy-to-read format. The driver’s console also features a right-hand panel with additional touch-screen, switch controls. The officer’s side of the console features a left-hand touchscreen panel. Both panels feature adaptive touchscreen technology that can be configured to support individual apparatus command and control demands, as required.

The modular center section of the console can also be configured to support individual crew and department needs including storage of personal equipment and gear, cup holders, clipboards, communication devices, additional switches, power outlets, and information ports.

The cab console is constructed of durable, wear-resistant materials to provide years of easy maintenance and long service life and is offered in colors to match individual department specifications.

For more information about Ahrens-Fox® Modular Cab Consoles and touchscreen technologies, contact HME Vice President of Sales, Bill Doebler at 616.534.1463, HME Incorporated, 1950 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, Michigan 49519.