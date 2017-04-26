Scott Safety Takes Respiratory Protection to a New Level with Aviva™

The Next Generation Half Mask Offers Intuitive Design and Advanced Features

MONROE, N.C. (March 13, 2017) – The AVIVA half mask is the latest innovation from Scott Safety, a world leader in the design and manufacture of respiratory protection equipment. AVIVA ensures workers’ wellbeing is a priority with its low profile head harness offering greater stability and compatibility with PPE. Workers will appreciate the comfort that comes from the AVIVA half mask.

“It’s not every day that innovation and technology describes a half mask, but this is exactly what AVIVA delivers to our customers,” said Candace Pride Allen, Product Line Manager for NIOSH Air Purifying Respirators. “We listened to the market and worked hand in hand with users to develop a comfortable half mask that fits a high percentage of adult face shapes and sizes while easing respiratory burden.”

Innovative design elements such as a hybrid reflex seal allows for added movement and flexibility combined with an easy-to-use positive user seal check mechanism that enables the user to have confidence in the integrity of the mask’s fit. The integrated voice panel and goggle “pinch” have all been incorporated into the AVIVA with superior user comfort and protection in mind. The AVIVA half mask is available for use with a wide range of filters permitting use in a variety of applications and industrial situations such as asbestos removal, manufacturing, welding and pharmaceuticals.

Last year, around 33,000 workers suffered breathing or lung problems thought to be caused or made worse by their working environments. One of the industry’s biggest issues is badly fitted, uncomfortable equipment, discouraging workers to use their respirator correctly. Scott Safety is helping to eradicate this problem with the introduction of this easy-to-use half mask that provides complete respiratory protection, low breathing resistance and increased comfort and fit. The AVIVA half mask is available in small, medium and large sizes and a variety of packaging types including READY-PAK options for specific applications, some of which have the advantage of permitting the user to regularly store the half mask, keeping it clean and correctly formed for optimum fit.

AVIVA half mask is now available from Scott Safety approved distributors. For further information, please visit www.scottsafety.com.

