Hands-on, Classroom, or Show Floor: FDIC International Offers Wide Range Learning Opportunities

By Chris Mc Loone

According to Dan Meyer, senior manager, marketing and communications for Pierce Manufacturing, FDIC International offers a wealth of opportunities for attendees to see and learn about anything and everything related to the fire service—from new aerial apparatus to new mobile apps. “To have all of these products and services in one location gives fire departments the chance to see, touch, compare, make connections, and get answers to their questions so that they can best serve their communities,” he says.

He adds that FDIC International attendees have the opportunity to take advantage of a wide range of learning opportunities—whether in a classroom setting, in hands-on training, or on the show floor. “Firefighters have made a sizable investment in time and resources to be at FDIC International,” says Meyer, “and we owe it to them to not only have a wide range of apparatus on hand but also our best people present, who will listen to them and collect their ideas and feedback.

At FDIC International 2017, Pierce is introducing the all-new Ascendant class of aerials. Meyer says the 107-foot heavy-duty steel ladder on a single rear axle was only the beginning. “Now, the 107-foot Ascendant ladder is available on a tandem axle and a tractor-drawn tiller,” says Meyer. “In addition, a 110-foot Ascendant platform is available on both tandem and single rear axle configurations. The technologies from the original Ascendant ladder, launched at FDIC International 2015, have developed into an entire class of aerials that set the new benchmark for performance.”

Also in the Pierce booth, Oshkosh Airport Products is introducing its all-new Oshkosh Striker 8×8 aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle. “This is the most powerful ARFF vehicle in the company’s history,” says Meyer. “The Striker 8×8’s driving force is an identical pair of Scania rear-mounted, low-emission engines that deliver 1,540 total horsepower.”

Meyer says it’s difficult to overestimate the value of connecting with more than 30,000 firefighters at FDIC International. “Between Pierce staff and our dealer network, we’ll have several hundred people in attendance at FDIC,” he says. “The most important part of exhibiting at FDIC is using the many opportunities available to us to listen to and learn from firefighters. At Pierce, we take each and every apparatus manufactured personally, so it’s difficult to overestimate the value of an annual opportunity to connect with 30,000-plus firefighters.”

Pierce products will be on display at booths 5647, 8807, 14000, and 14010.