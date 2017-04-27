Nearly 2,000 First Responders Earn Green Cross Award from HURST Jaws of Life in 2016

SHELBY, N.C. (April 27, 2017) – Nearly 2,000 first responders across the country earned Green Cross honors from HURST Jaws of Life, Inc. last year in recognition of their dedicated efforts to save or free entrapped patients. The 1,674 recipients include fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers from 37 U.S. states, Canada, and Central and South America.

“HURST Jaws of Life rescue tools are only as good as the first responders who use them, and we’re proud to be in the hands of these 1,674 men and women who set high standards for excellence,” said Bruce Johnston, director of marketing and product management for HURST Jaws of Life.

HURST Jaws of Life earned its name nearly four decades ago because of its ability to reduce the time needed to extricate a patient from a car crash, literally snatching them from the “jaws of death.” Today, HURST Jaws of Life tools including cutters, spreaders and rescue rams assist first responders in easily pulling, prying, lifting, pushing and cutting the high strength steel on today’s cars so they can access the victim and provide medical attention. HURST Jaws of Life and its worldwide network of dealers provide year-round tool training and product development so first responders are prepared with the best techniques and tools during a rescue.

“The Green Cross from HURST Jaws of Life is a small testament to the huge commitment shown by first responders,” Johnston said. “We thank them for their tireless efforts night and day to save lives.”

HURST Jaws of Life, which updated its Green Cross symbol this year for a more contemporary look that reflects the unstoppable power and high technology of the brand, first awarded the Green Cross in 1973. First responders and their co-workers and supervisors can register for the Green Cross online or by calling 704-487-6961 to request a registration form.

Recognition includes a patch bearing the Green Cross symbol that should be applied to the first responder’s HURST Qualification Patch.

For more information about HURST Jaws of Life, visit www.jawsoflife.com.

About Hurst Jaws of Life

Hurst is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. There is no equal to saving lives. The company’s commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing, has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. Hurst Jaws of Life, Inc., is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company. For more information about Hurst Jaws of Life, please visit www.jawsoflife.com.