Rev Group Fire Division E-ONE Provides a Preview of the First Metro 100 Quint For Sarasota County

REV Group, a $2+ billion manufacturer of industry-leading motor vehicle brands, is pleased to announce the delivery of the first E-ONE Metro 100 Quint to Sarasota County Fire Department in Sarasota County, Florida.

Since 1985, Sarasota County Fire Department has been a loyal E-ONE customer, and has purchased over 35 E-ONE fire trucks. The new E-ONE Metro 100 Quint is the latest addition to Sarasota County’s fleet, demonstrating its confidence in E-ONE as a buyer of the first unit. E-ONE is featuring a sneak peak of the Metro 100 Quint at the FDIC International 2017 in Indianapolis, IN, April 27-29th, 2017.

The Metro 100 Quint features include:

100′ ladder on a single rear axle

Compact design with a 235” wheelbase that provides great maneuverability

Choice of LTH 100, HM 100 or 110′ aerial device, each featuring a 2.5:1 structural safety factor, which is a 25% increase over NFPA industry standards.

Advanced Aerial Control System (AACS) or direct hydraulic controls

Integral torque box chassis constructed with formed high strength steel

Crisscross under-slung jacks with only 11′ spread

24K Dana front beam axle with taper leaf springs

35K Dana rear axle with Link Atlas air suspension

Cyclone® 3/16” extruded aluminum cab with roll cage construction

Extruded aluminum body with SideStackerTM hosebed, full depth compartments and raised rear body perimeter for improved departure angle

Up to 2,000 GPM pump

300 or 500 gallon water tank

156′ of ground ladders

Additional feature that are specific to the Sarasota County Fire Department include:

Cummins® ISX12 500 HP with Allison® EVS4000 transmission

Severe duty front bumper with two hydraulic reels and tray for hydraulic rescue tools

Split raised roof

Severe duty interior

300 gallon water tank

Three preconnected handlines over pump

Storage for (8) SCBA bottles in wheelwell

8KW Harrison® hydraulic generator with IHTTM

Genesis® PTO / hydraulic driven Mach® III hydraulic rescue tool system

HM100 aerial with waterway to 80’ and wireless controls for the monitor

AACS with ladder tip controls

Sarasota County Fire Department. Sarasota is located on the west coast of Florida and operates 29 Fire/EMS stations where they run over 60,000 Fire and EMS calls annually.

“Departments that operate in congested areas will find great value in the new Metro 100 single axle Quint,” says E-ONE Product Manager, Joe Hedges, “Its compact size gives them the ease of maneuverability while providing a 100’ aerial, pump, tank, hosebed and generous ladder complement. As an added bonus the narrow jack spread of only 11′ allows the unit to set up in limited space.”

For more information, www.e-one.com.