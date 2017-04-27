HURST Jaws of Life Introduces Six New Tools

New Cutters, Combination Tools and Spreaders Debut at FDIC in Indianapolis

SHELBY, N.C. (April 27, 2017) – HURST Jaws of Life, Inc., an industry leading global manufacturer of rescue tools, continues to raise the bar in rescue tool performance with the launch of six new tools, including cutters, combination tools and spreaders that give first responders more power, more speed and wider blade openings to get the job done.

The HURST Jaws of Life® tools, which include the S 312 and S 312E2 Cutters, the SP 777 and SP 777E2 Spreaders and SC 358 and SC 358E2 Combination Tools, are available starting this month and will be showcased at the 2017 FDIC International April 27-29 in Indianapolis.

“We work year round with our customers to learn what they need to be successful at the scene, and we continually push ourselves to bring them rescue tool solutions that are stronger, faster, more portable and lighter,” said Bruce Johnston, director of marketing and product management for HURST Jaws of Life. “Our newest rescue tools raise the bar in performance, and our eDRAULIC® tools ensure tomorrow’s high strength steels are no match for first responders intent on saving their patients.”

HURST Jaws of Life introduced its eDRAULIC technology in 2010 as the industry’s first battery-powered rescue tools, redefining performance, portability and ease of use for the rescue tool category. In 2014, the eDRAULIC 2.0 line included tools that were stronger, lighter and faster than their predecessors. Today, HURST Jaws of Life offers a full line of battery-powered tools, including the three new eDRAULIC tools debuting at FDIC with their PSI counterparts.

New tools include:

SP 777 Spreader and SP 777E2 Spreader – The SP 777 Spreader is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the SP 510, and perfectly suited for high-strength steel. Like the SP 777, the SP 777E2 Spreader from the HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC line has a single integrated cylinder body design and large blade opening, making it the most powerful 32-inch battery-powered spreader on the market. Both tools are NFPA 1936 2015 Compliant.

S 312 Cutter and S 312E2 Cutter – The intuitive blade design of these new cutters provide a powerful cut, while increased cutting force, fast opening and closing action ensure a quick rescue. The S 312 and S 312E2 Cutter each has a wider blade opening (6.3 inches) than its predecessor, and an NFPA Cutter rating of A7/B8/C7/D7/E7.

SC 358 Combi and SC 358E2 Combi – With a compact cylinder body design, our new SC 358 and SC 358E2 bring increased pulling force to the rescue scene. With an NFPA Cutter Rating of A7/B8/C7/D8/E7, the SC 358 Combi replaces the SC 357 and its eDRAULIC counterpart SC 358E2 Combi replaces the SC 357E2.

With safety as a priority, all six tools feature the ergonomically designed star grip for tool actuation from almost any gripping position, and a dead man control valve that reverts to neutral position if a worker’s hand slips from the control. A dual pilot check value sustains load requirements if hydraulic flow is interrupted.

All eDRAULIC tools come with two Li-Ion rechargeable batteries and one charger, and each tool has an IP rating of IP54.

For more information, visit www.jawsoflife.com.

About Hurst Jaws of Life

Hurst is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. There is no equal to saving lives. The company’s commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing, has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. Hurst Jaws of Life, Inc., is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company. For more information about Hurst Jaws of Life, please visit www.jawsoflife.com.