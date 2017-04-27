Pierce Ascendant Class Of Aerials Are Introduced At Fire Department Instructors Conference

APPLETON, Wis. (April 27, 2017) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, today introduced all-new Pierce® Ascendant® aerial apparatus configurations at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, Indiana. All-new configurations showcased include a 107-foot tandem rear axle aerial ladder, a 107-foot tractor drawn aerial, and a stunning 110-foot single rear axle quint aerial platform. Also on display is the 107-foot single rear axle aerial ladder first introduced in 2015.

“Following on the heels of the wildly successful Ascendant 107-foot single rear axle aerial ladder, we’ve created an entirely new class of aerials, redefining what is possible,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the Fire & Emergency segment and Pierce Manufacturing. “The Ascendant Class includes five distinct configurations and each sets a new benchmark for performance for the industry. At Pierce, we refuse to compromise when it comes helping firefighters successfully complete their mission.”

SINGLE OR TANDEM REAR AXLE AERIAL PLATFORMS

The new Pierce Ascendant 110-foot single rear axle aerial platform features a remarkable 110-foot vertical reach and a 90-foot horizontal reach. The platform achieves the same tip load capacities as the Ascendant aerial ladders, while the ergonomically designed, three-person basket is rated to carry 100 lbs. of additional equipment. A single monitor located at the fly section can flow up to 1250 gpm. The Pierce Ascendant 110-foot aerial platform is also available in a tandem rear axle configuration.

SINGLE OR TANDEM REAR AXLE 107-FOOT LADDERS

The Pierce Ascendant 107-foot aerial ladder is available in singe rear axle as well as an all-new tandem rear axle configuration. Manufactured using heavy-duty 100K-psi steel, both feature tip load capacities of 750 lb. (dry) and 500 lb. (wet), a 100 lb. additional equipment allowance at the tip and 1500 gpm flow. Other features include a replaceable egress, e-coated torque box and stabilizers, and an operational range from -10º to 77º.

107-FOOT TRACTOR-DRAWN AERIAL

The all-new Pierce Ascendant heavy-duty 107-foot tractor-drawn aerial (shown courtesy of the Tuscaloosa, Ala. Fire & Rescue Dept.) achieves the same operational range and capacities of the Ascendant 107-foot heavy-duty ladder. The apparatus is highly maneuverable, with a jack-knife angle of up to 60º, and utilizes a single set of H-style stabilizers with a 17-foot jack-spread.

All Pierce Ascendant Class aerial apparatus feature a weight optimized design structure that places weight and mass only where required. “Our product development group – including engineering teams from both Pierce and Oshkosh Corp. – made no sacrifices in terms of strength, performance or safety,” said Lisa Barwick, Pierce Manufacturing director of business development and aerial products. “Each configuration takes full advantage of the optimized ladder design and the weight savings we’ve been able to achieve. For example, a tandem rear axle configuration is over 7,000 pounds lighter, and now satisfies the requirements of weight-restrictive states on the West Coast. Plus, everyone will benefit due to its shorter stopping distances, lower cost of ownership, and enhanced overall vehicle performance.”

The Pierce Ascendant Class of aerial apparatus is available on a wide range of custom chassis, including the Arrow XT™, Velocity®, Impel®, Enforcer™ and Quantum®. For a comprehensive review of the Pierce Ascendant Class of aerials, visit www.piercemfg.com for complete specs, video, and images.