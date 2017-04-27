By Chris Mc Loone

FDIC International brings together major players as well as newer players to the largest North American exhibition. Here, you will see the newest products as well as get a chance to preview products that are in a company’s pipeline. Every so often, a fire service supplier will use FDIC International not only as a launch pad for a new product, but also to provide attendees with a glimpse of what may be coming in the future. Such is the case for Rosenbauer America at FDIC International 2017.

According to Neil Chaney, marketing and digital media, Rosenbauer America, the company will be unveiling the Concept Fire Truck, which is a glimpse into the future service using advanced technologies. “We will also be introducing the Avenger fire service chassis, which features all-new sleek styling presentation, adjustable rear seating along the rear wall, an extreme-duty aluminum dash, and an engine tunnel protected with Line-X,” says Chaney.

He adds that exposure to new technologies is one of the benefits of attending FDIC International. “The benefit attendees gain from attending exhibits at FDIC is seeing the latest in firefighting technology,” says Chaney. “As Rosenbauer is a leader in innovation for the fire service, we showcase our engineering efforts to produce safer fire apparatus for firefighters.” He continues, “FDIC provides attendees with an experience they will not get anywhere else in the country, which the largest number of fire service vendors’ products experience products first hand.”

There is also a benefit for exhibitors, Chaney comments. “Exhibiting at FDIC provides our Rosenbauer dealer network an opportunity to meet up with their customers who are participating in classes during the week.”

Rosenbauer America is exhibiting at booths 5201, 14019, 14020, and 14021.