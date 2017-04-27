New GORE® Particulate Hood Delivers Comfort, Durability, and Protection

Indianapolis (IN) — At the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) International 2017, W. L. Gore & Associates announced the latest development in hood technology with the GORE® Particulate Hood. Manufactured and distributed by Majestic Fire Apparel, the unique design of this hood combines comfort, durability, and certified protection at an affordable price.

Protection: The GORE® Particulate Hood provides excellent particulate-blocking throughout the entire hood — not just in selected areas. Its innovative design integrates a barrier that blocks more than 99.9 percent of particles between 0.1 and 1.0 microns in size. In addition, this hood exceeds current NFPA 1971 requirements for thermal protection.

Comfort: The patent-pending design of the GORE® Particulate Hood delivers a more comfortable, natural feel like you are accustomed to when wearing a traditional hood.

Durability: This exceptionally durable hood retains its level of particulate-blocking performance[1] for at least 100 wash cycles and exceeds the strength requirements set forth in NFPA 1971: Standard on Protective Ensembles for Structural Fire Fighting and Proximity Fire Fighting. The hood also enables visual inspection of the protective barrier.

According to Holly Blake, North American product manager in Gore’s Fabrics Division, the industry continues to learn more about exposure to fire ground contaminants, and the significance of head-to-toe protection increases. “Hoods can be a point of vulnerability when it comes to particulate protection,” she said. “We drew on our extensive experience in barrier technology to develop a durable particulate hood. Our feedback from firefighters indicated that it was very important to maintain the natural feel of a traditional hood. We knew that Majestic Fire Apparel was one of the industry’s leading hood manufacturers, so we approached them with our design and worked with them to develop the final product.”

Janeane Matula, Vice President of Majestic Fire Apparel, further stated, “When Gore showed us their new hood technology and design, we knew it would make a big difference for firefighters. We were happy to provide our expertise in product development, manufacturing, and distribution to deliver a solution that would meet all of the needs of today’s firefighter — reliability, protection, comfort, and affordability.”

Available in two knit options — Ultra C6 (black) and Nomex® blend (white), the GORE® Particulate Hood is being sold through Majestic Fire Apparel’s dealers. Visit majhoods.com/Gore or GoreParticulateHoods.com for more information about this exciting new product.

About Majestic Fire Apparel

Majestic Fire Apparel, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of fire retardant hoods, accessories, and ARC-rated apparel. With facilities located in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, Majestic is an ISO 9001 registered company that maintains a compliant Quality Management System. MFA is committed to the pursuit of better products that achieve optimal benefits for the fire service. The company’s focus on quality and new product development has attributed to its success in serving customers in the fire and safety industry for almost 20 years. www.majhoods.com.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and continued recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, Gore employs approximately 10,000 associates. www.gore.com.

[1] Per the Particulate Blocking Test included in the proposed 20182 edition of NFPA 1971.