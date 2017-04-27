REV Group Debuts REV FLEX at FDIC International 2017

The new REV FLEX integrated vehicle component system provides crash-ready safety for providers and patients, and efficiency that reduces operating costs for agencies.

The REV FLEX system has been designed so secure loose equipment inside the ambulance and to allow medics to delivery patient care from a seated, restrained position, reducing the risk of death and injury during crashes, sudden stops, or hard maneuvers.

This modular system features wall-mounted tracks that secure a series of SafeMount equipment mounts, SafeCab storage cabinets, and SafePak supply bags.

The REV FLEX integrated vehicle component system is the result of a partnership between REV Group and Ferno. REV brands AEV, McCoy Miller, and Wheeled Coach will offer models with a completely integrated Ferno iN∫TRAXX™ system comprised of a series of tracks, quick-release mounts, and storage solutions that are compliant with new federal ambulance standards required by SAE, NHTSA, NFPA, and CAAS. This system reduces the risk of death and injury by keeping equipment such as oxygen cylinders, monitors, defibrillators, and supply bags secured to the walls of an ambulance during 26g impacts. With vital tools within reach, medics can deliver patient care from a seated and restrained position.

The modular nature of the system allows for greater operational flexibility, providing caregivers with ambulance configurations tailored to their needs and repurposed for specific tasks quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the system will improve turnaround times for restocking, reducing inventory and overall vehicle weight as well.

For more information, visit www.revgroup.com.