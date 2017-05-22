Florida Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Lieutenant James Franklin Dorminy, , of Reedy Creek Emergency Services on May 18, 2017.

Lieutenant James Franklin Dorminy worked on May 8, 2017, and ran three calls: amusement park ride evacuation; rescue-assist at citizen cardiac arrest; and a false fire alarm. His shift ended at 0700hrs on May 9, 2017. After his shift, Dorminy went to an off-site, private gym for his regular workout. Lieutenant Dorminy was found floating in the pool by bystanders at approximately 0830hrs and was resuscitated. He never regained consciousness and the family terminated life support on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Tribute is being paid to Lieutenant Dorminy at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/

To date, 38 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.