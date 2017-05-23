Injured Owl Rescued By Polk County (FL) Fire Rescue Firefighters

By Kevin Watler

Polk County (FL) firefighters pulled an injured owl from a small pool of water Monday morning near Mulberry.

Polk Fire’s Station 710 in the Willow Oak area received a call about 7:30 a.m. Monday to report an owl was trapped in a man’s pool. The resident wasn’t sure who to contact, so he called Polk County Fire Rescue.

When Capt. James Towns, Engineer Darren Monk, and Firefighter James Parker arrived at 3525 Bailey Road in Mulberry, they saw the stuck owl in about a foot of water. The owl had one claw tangled in a tarp and it was unable to fly.

The firefighters entered the pool and removed the bird, but then noticed the owl was injured. Firefighters then contacted Woodland Wonders to collect the owl for rehabilitation.

