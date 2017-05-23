Chicago Firefighters Help Out Evanston (IL) Firefighters at O’Hare Airport

Photos by Tim Olk



On Thursday, May 11, 2017, the Evanston (IL) Fire Department lost 29-year veteran Captain Ron Shulga to a long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Captain Shulga was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2000, which was linked to a transformer fire containing PCBs at the Varsity Theater in downtown Evanston. The Illinois Fire Chiefs Association (IFCA) and Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI) has ruled this a job-related/non-traumatic line of duty death, which will entitle Captain Shulga to full department honors.

“Captain Shulga was a beloved member of the department who always went above and beyond to make things a little better for the next guy,” said Fire Chief Brian Scott. “He was always willing to help move the department forward. His presence will truly be missed by all.”



Captain Shulga was instrumental in maintaining the department’s self-contained breathing apparatus and radio communications, keeping others safe and connected.

In the above photos, Chicago firefighters assisted Evanston crews with honoring the departed at O’Hare International Airport.



He was laid to rest on Friday, May 19. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to, Evanston Firefighters Local 742 Benevolent Fund. C/O Captain Shulga, P.O. Box 1275, Evanston IL. 60204. For more information, contact Division Chief Paul Polep at [email protected].

More Tim Olk: olkee.smugmug.com

