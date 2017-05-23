American Fire Sprinkler Association Gives $20,000 to High School Seniors

DALLAS – The American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) is pleased to offer assistance, through its online scholarship program, AFSAScholarship.org, to ten lucky graduating high school seniors as they pursue their higher education goals. These national winners were randomly selected from70,742 students who entered to receive a one-time $2,000 AFSA scholarship payable to their respective college, university or trade school. This online scholarship contest awards ten $2,000 prizes annually.

The ten national winners for 2016-2017 are:

Miljana Djurovic, Des Plaines, Illinois

Zachary Duncan, Okemah, Oklahoma

Karolina Madro, Roselle, Illinois

Kendall McCulty, Los Angeles, California

Emily Miller, Bluffton, Indiana

Angela Murillo, Coachella, California

Robert Nelson, Winslow, Arizona

Anna Newton, Oxford, North Carolina

Cameron Smith, Redlands, California

Sarah Sutton, Sandwich, Massachusetts

To be eligible, applicants must be a current high school senior planning to attend an accredited U.S. college, university or trade school in the coming fall. Applicants are required to read a passage about fire sprinklers – which describes their history, how they operate to save lives and property, and the types of careers that are available in the industry – and take an eight-question reading comprehension test. For each question answered correctly, the student receives one entry into a drawing for one of ten $2,000 scholarships. A total of eight entries per applicant into the drawing are possible.

Since its creation in 1996, the AFSA Scholarship Contest has sought to promote the scholarship outside of the fire sprinkler industry in the hope of reaching students who may otherwise never have recognized the importance of automatic fire protection. Now entering its 22nd year, the AFSA scholarship continues to grow, attracting over 185,000 unique visitors to its website, afsascholarship.org, during the 2016-17 school year alone. The 2017-18 contest will begin in September 2018.

For more opportunities to win, AFSA also offers a $5,000 Second Chance Scholarship Contest, which is open to anyone who has graduated high school or equivalency and wants to pursue a college degree or trade school education. The 2017 Second Chance Scholarship will award five $1,000 scholarships and is accepting applications through noon (CT), August 30, 2017.

The AFSA Scholarships are open to U.S. citizens or legal residents and are not based on financial need. For details or to apply for either scholarship, visit afsascholarship.org.