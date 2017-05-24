Indianapolis Firefighters Respond to Arson Fire at Vacant Home

Photos and info by Rita Reith

Indianapolis firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in a vacant residence with one vacant exposure on Tuesday, May 23.

Crews found heavy fire showing from the front of this two-story residence of ordinary construction. Firefighters used four handlines with two supply lines and aerial ops to quickly control this fire, whichw as ruled intentionally set.

There were no injuries.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency’s public information officer.