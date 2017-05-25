Coxreels® Introduces an Industrial Duty LED Light for PC13 Model

Coxreels recently introduced an industrial duty LED light now available on the PC13 (Power Cord) cord reels. The new LED light features a variety of industrial-grade features, including: an LED end-light feature, internal light diffuser, adjustable steel hooks for hands-free placement, and shatter-resistant polycarbonate lenses. Coxreels’ new LED light is UL Listed with a 50,000 hour rating.

Manufactured with 5000K light color and made in the U.S.A., this reel is a must-have for a variety of applications.

Coxreels® has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality, industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels with leading industry innovation since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels® takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting each and every product made exclusively in the U.S.A.

For further information on Coxreels® industrial duty LED light, contact Customer Service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.