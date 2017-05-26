Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Manchester (UK) Bombing, FF Deaths

May 19-26, 2017
A terrorist bombing at a concert in Northern England killed 22 people, several of them children. There were reports of several firefighter fatalities this week, including a firefighter who died after being struck by a hose coupling.
Children Among 22 Dead in UK Concert Bombing
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22.
FL Firefighter Dies After Falling Ill
Reedy Creek Lieutenant James Franklin Dorminy was found floating in the pool by bystanders at a private, off-site pool.
VA Firefighter Dies Responding to Accident
Roger Johns, 63, of Eagle Rock died Thursday while responding to a crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County.
GA Firefighter Badly Injured in Hose Mishap Dies
Darrell Plank, 29, a veteran Macon County firefighter, has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury over the weekend.
Gas Station Facade Falls on MI Firefighter
Video captured some scary moments for fire crews operating at a gas station fire in Iron Mountain.
WV Plant Explosion Kills Two, Injures One
Workers were reportedly using bleach and preparing a tank for cleaning when the explosion occurred Wednesday.
Car Strikes FL Gas Station Pump, Starts Fire
A gas station fire, ignited by a car slamming into a pump, has killed one person in Dania Beach.
Three Dead in Des Moines (IA) Apartment Fire
Three people were killed and dozens more displaced after a fire ravaged a Des Moines apartment building Thursday.
