Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Manchester (UK) Bombing, FF Deaths

May 19-26, 2017

A terrorist bombing at a concert in Northern England killed 22 people, several of them children. There were reports of several firefighter fatalities this week, including a firefighter who died after being struck by a hose coupling.



The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22.

Reedy Creek Lieutenant James Franklin Dorminy was found floating in the pool by bystanders at a private, off-site pool.

Roger Johns, 63, of Eagle Rock died Thursday while responding to a crash on Route 220 in Botetourt County.

Darrell Plank, 29, a veteran Macon County firefighter, has died after suffering a traumatic brain injury over the weekend.

Video captured some scary moments for fire crews operating at a gas station fire in Iron Mountain.

Workers were reportedly using bleach and preparing a tank for cleaning when the explosion occurred Wednesday.

A gas station fire, ignited by a car slamming into a pump, has killed one person in Dania Beach.

Three people were killed and dozens more displaced after a fire ravaged a Des Moines apartment building Thursday.

