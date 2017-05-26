Crews Control Addison (IL) Garage Fire

Fire photographer Steve Redick offered some shots at this recent fire in an an attached garage in Addison, Illinois.

RELATED: Fire Simulation: Attached Garage Fire | Humpday Hangout: Examining Fires in Attached Garages | Fire Tactics for Attached Garages

Redick noted that the water supply operations required some quick thinking on the part of responding crews, in which firefighters had to improvise quickly to overcome an issue with threads and adapters on a local hydrant.

More from Steve at ksc711.smugmug.com.

MORE