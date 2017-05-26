Ultimate Firefighter

Crews Control Addison (IL) Garage Fire

Firefighters operate at the scene of an attached garage fire

Fire photographer Steve Redick offered some shots at this recent fire in an an attached garage in Addison, Illinois.

Redick noted that the water supply operations required some quick thinking on the part of responding crews, in which firefighters had to improvise quickly to overcome an issue with threads and adapters on a local hydrant.

More from Steve at ksc711.smugmug.com.

