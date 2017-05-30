Missouri Firefighter Killed in Crash

MEMPHIS, Missouri – A Memphis firefighter was killed and another injured when the fire apparatus they were riding in crashed while en route to a fire on Monday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KTVO that the driver, Jess Ketchum, 33, was killed and passenger John Chancellor, 27, was injured. Both are members of the Memphis Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the incident report, the fire apparatus went off the right side of Highway 15, overcorrected and overturned several times ejecting both men. Neither was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

KTVO reports that Chancellor was flown to University Hospital in Columbia and is listed in serious condition.

Scotland County Fire and Rescue, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Memphis Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.