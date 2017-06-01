Elbeco Receives National Recognition as Recipient of 2017 NAUMD Product Innovation Awards

Elbeco received national recognition for its product innovation at the 2017 National Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) Annual Expo, held in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 2nd. The Company’s BodyShield Vest Carrier and Shield HiVis Performance Color Block Soft Shell were honored with the NAUMD’s Innovation Awards for excellence in Garment Innovation – Function and Best Public Safety Product Innovation.

The BodyShield External Vest Carrier is the “World’s First Smart Uniform” for Law Enforcement, designed to house a wide variety of ballistic vests to provide ballistic protection while securely housing on-body camera and integrated technologies. The Syntex Polyester fabric offers durability, stain and fluid repellency, ease of maintenance along with unmatched color retention. The BodyShield features include multiple storage options, a stealth zippered waist cummerbund along with front-to-backside Fastlock closure to secure the vest from riding up. The carrier system also accommodates Elbeco’s re-designed VSS1 Suspension System, which alleviates back stress from the hips and lower back caused by the weight of a duty belt. For more information, please visit http://www.elbeco.com/Bodyshield.

The HiVis Performance Color Block Soft Shell was specifically designed for low visibility safety while providing a unique and professional image. The HiVis styles both offer ANSI Class 2 Level 2 Certifications and can be worn as a stand-alone jacket or as mid-layer liners for a 3-in-1 system. It also offers a unique windproof, waterproof, Hydrotech membrane for total protection against the elements. The heat-sealed 3M patterned reflective striping allows for superior nighttime visibility, while the Red/HiVis and HiVis/Navy color combinations help to differentiate Fire and EMS professionals from Law Enforcement – an important differentiation in live shooting events; giving a unique, professional, and functional outerwear option to the Fire and EMS industries. For more information, please visit http://elbeco.com/product/shield-color-block-soft-shells/.

The NAUMD, founded in 1933, is an industry association for the North American uniform and image apparel industry. It is composed of manufacturers, distributors and associated companies. Additional information can be found by visiting http://www.naumd.com/.