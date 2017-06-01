Honeywell Announces Multiple Fire Protection Systems for Connected Buildings

The fire industry’s most widely used aspirating smoke detector will be among the new technologies Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will unveil at this year’s National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference and Expo, taking place June 4-7 in Boston.

The company will showcase its next-generation Xtralis VESDA-E VEP® aspirating smoke detector system, which yields 1.5 times greater sensitivity and offers six times better dust rejection than the previous generation of products, significantly reducing the potential for nuisance alarms and reducing related customer costs. It also features built-in Wi-Fi for remote detector access from smart devices to review and monitor status in real time. Honeywell also is announcing all-new fire alarm control panels — Honeywell Silent Knight®, Honeywell Farenhyt® Series and Fire-Lite® by Honeywell — each with new technological advances.

“Our focus as a leader in the fire industry is to anticipate customer needs, solve problems and save lives. Our new fire panels and next-generation VESDA do just that,” said Michael Flink, president of Security and Fire, Honeywell Home and Building Technologies. “Customers and experts in the industry are telling us that the latest generation of Honeywell Xtralis VESDA is perhaps the greatest innovation in fire detection in the last 20 years.”

Aspirating smoke detectors are able to sense smoke before fires are visible to the naked eye. But beyond sensing smoke, the new VESDA-E VEP system has the unique capability of characterizing particles, providing analytics for targeted detection, and a more efficient and effective response. With easy set-up and virtually stress-free out-of-the-box installation, an intuitive 3.5” LCD touch screen display and access to wireless remote review with the iVESDA™ app, this system may set a new industry benchmark for very early warning smoke detection.

In addition to advanced detection technologies, Honeywell also will show new fire control panels from some of the strongest and most respected brands in life safety that will roll out this summer. Life safety professionals also will begin to see updated brand logos and refreshed product packaging and from Honeywell fire panels including Gamewell-FCI, Honeywell Silent Knight, Honeywell Farenhyt Series and Fire-Lite by Honeywell.

Additional life safety innovations and technologies available at the NFPA Conference and Expo include:

The Honeywell Silent Knight brand introduces four new fire alarm control panels ranging from 100 points to 1,100 points. These panels allow you to connect up to 17 panels with convenient single point access and dramatically lower monitoring costs. With built-in dual path communications, a cellular side car option, larger 40- by 20-inch display, and support for SWIFT wireless detection, these panels are designed for the future while still being fully backwards compatible.

introduces four new fire alarm control panels ranging from 100 points to 1,100 points. These panels allow you to connect up to 17 panels with convenient single point access and dramatically lower monitoring costs. With built-in dual path communications, a cellular side car option, larger 40- by 20-inch display, and support for SWIFT wireless detection, these panels are designed for the future while still being fully backwards compatible. The new Honeywell Farenhyt Series Black Fire Panels offer a unique design with flexible architecture so integrators can choose the ideal system size and cost for each installation. The new generation of fire control panels allow a network up to 32 panels, combination emergency communications, carbon monoxide and fire detection all in one panel, as well as compatibility with all SWIFT Wireless devices. The new panels are eVance™ ready for faster and simpler serviceability, and are also available in red.

Fire Panels offer a unique design with flexible architecture so integrators can choose the ideal system size and cost for each installation. The new generation of fire control panels allow a network up to 32 panels, combination emergency communications, carbon monoxide and fire detection all in one panel, as well as compatibility with all SWIFT Wireless devices. The new panels are eVance™ ready for faster and simpler serviceability, and are also available in red. The Fire-Lite by Honeywell brand introduces six new fire alarm control panels that offer more communications options — built-in IP/POTS as well as cellular side cars — and a USB port for easy programing and firmware updates. All panels support SWIFT Wireless devices and offer 4 programmable buttons for convenience and efficiency while still being backwards compatible.

introduces six new fire alarm control panels that offer more communications options — built-in IP/POTS as well as cellular side cars — and a USB port for easy programing and firmware updates. All panels support SWIFT Wireless devices and offer 4 programmable buttons for convenience and efficiency while still being backwards compatible. High-Level Interface , an integration with the SLC Integration Module that marries VESDA devices with Notifier Fire Alarm Control Panels, allows the newly introduced VESDA-E series of aspirating smoke detectors to exchange information directly with the Notifier fire alarm control panels.

, an integration with the SLC Integration Module that marries VESDA devices with Notifier Fire Alarm Control Panels, allows the newly introduced VESDA-E series of aspirating smoke detectors to exchange information directly with the Notifier fire alarm control panels. The new L-Series AV Notification Appliances, a line of fire and life safety notification devices from System Sensor, covers the full range of candela settings while offering the lowest power consumption – up to 35 percent reduction across all settings.

a line of fire and life safety notification devices from System Sensor, covers the full range of candela settings while offering the lowest power consumption – up to 35 percent reduction across all settings. NOTIFIER.com website has been given an overhaul, is now mobile-friendly and features an updated user interface to make it easier for users to find product information, browse related products, and download and distribute collateral.

For more information on Honeywell’s Xtralis VESDA-E VEP, visit http://xtralis.com/vep. For more information on Honeywell’s new fire panels, visit http://www.notifier.com, https://www.silentknight.com, http://www.farenhyt.com/, http://www.firelite.com/. For more information on the L-Series Notification System, visit www.systemsensor.com.