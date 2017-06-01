SafeVision Offers Prescription Spectacle Kit Inserts

SafeVision® LLC, a leading provider of prescription safety eyewear and corporate eyewear programs, now offers a new line of prescription spectacle kit inserts. The inserts are designed for all major brands of full-face respirator masks and gas masks.

Designed for use in any workplace, these inserts meet the new optical and safety standards now required for use inside of full face masks.

New lightweight insert frames allow for maximum field of vision, easy installation and removal for cleaning, and as a complete unit, meet full compliance.



More at www.safevision.net.

