Emergency Reporting Attracts Top Talent in Fire and EMS Software Industry

Bellingham, WA – Emergency Reporting, a leading provider of Fire & EMS records management software headquartered in Bellingham, WA, is pleased to announce the recruitment of executives and other talent from partner brands including Hexagon/Intergraph and competing brands including FIREHOUSE Software, SafetyPAD, ESO, and ZOLL.

“Our platform is growing steadily – and globally – so it was no surprise so many were willing to join our existing team of top tier talent and work for the brand that’s setting itself up to become the #1 provider of Fire & EMS records management software in the world,” said executive director Ed O’Neill.

Those who’ve recently joined Emergency Reporting (ER) include:

• Ed O’Neill – previous Senior Director of Operations at FIREHOUSE Software, a Xerox company, now Executive Director at ER

• Scott Streicher – former SafetyPAD Chief Operating Officer and volunteer Lieutenant & paramedic-firefighter at Fire Station 11 (Stonewall Jackson) in Prince William County, Virginia, now Senior Director of Operations at ER

• Stewart Smith – prior ZOLL Fire Product Manager and retired firefighter/paramedic/Administrative Staff Officer at the Garland, TX Fire Dept., current Product Owner of Analytics at ER

• Chris Miller – previous Director of Marketing at FIREHOUSE Software/Xerox, now Director of Marketing at ER

• Rob Rippentrop – previous Helpdesk Manager at FIREHOUSE Software, now Implementation Manager at ER

• Ed Linehan – prior Director of Business Development at Hexagon/Intergraph and FDNY Captain, current Director of Enterprise Sales at ER

• Greg Hampton – former FIREHOUSE Product Manager, now Channel Sales Manager at ER

• Mark “Mac” McKleroy – previous 32-year Assistant Chief of Talladega Fire/Rescue, now Training Manager at ER

• Bobby Worchel – former FIREHOUSE Software Product Manager and customer, and 34-year fire veteran with 28 years at St. Tammany Fire District #1, Slidell, LA (retired as Chief of Administration), now Enterprise Solutions Architect at ER

• Mike McGreevey – previous Senior Software Engineer/Technical Team Lead at ZOLL Data, current Product Owner at ER

• Billy Craft – prior Implement Specialist at ESO, Product Director and Regional Sales Manager at MedaPoint, with 17 years in the fire service at the City of Carrollton, TX and expertise in medical billing, now Regional Sales Representative at ER

“We’ve recruited an outstanding team that sets us up for the significant growth and success we are expecting over the next several years. This team will enable us to accelerate the rollout of new products, achieve FedRAMP certification for our DoD and high security customers, and allow us to develop a deeper EMS services offering,” said O’Neill.

“Due to strong customer growth, Emergency Reporting has been hiring at a very fast pace, resulting in a 122% increase in full-time staff in only 16 months, including multiple highly-talented developers, software engineers, product owners and Scrum Masters,” he continued. “We continue to expand as the fastest-growing tech company in northwest Washington.”

While the impressive growth and innovation of Emergency Reporting attracts so many executives and top developers, another enticing reason is the location and quality of life offered by the Pacific Northwest. Surrounded by mountains, lakes and beautiful Bellingham Bay, Bellingham is often voted one of the top places to live in the U.S.

To inquire about open positions at Emergency Reporting, visit emergencyreporting.com/careers/.

About Emergency Reporting

Emergency Reporting is a privately held Washington State corporation specializing in Cloud-based records management software solutions for Fire/Rescue and EMS agencies of all sizes, DoD/military branches worldwide, and large entities with self-contained Fire & EMS services like NASA, nuclear power plants, hospitals and oil refineries.

For more information, see www.emergencyreporting.com.