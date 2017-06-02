Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: Philippines Casino Fire, WI Mill Blast

May 26-June 2, 2017
A suspected robbery at a casino in the Philippines killed at least 36 people. At least three firefighters were reporte dead in the United States this week, including an inmate firefighter who died when he was crushed by a tree in California; two medics were also killed in an ambulance crash in Florida.
MO Firefighter Killed in Apparatus Crash
Jess Ketchum, 33, died and passenger John Chancellor, 27, was injured in a crash that occurred en route to a fire.
Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Dead After Fire
A Chicago Fire Department paramedic was found dead after a fire Thursday, according to reports.
CA Inmate Firefighter Crushed by Tree
Matthew Beck, 26, died when a 120-foot tree uprooted and fell on him in remote Humboldt County.
Crash Kills FL Medics
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to fatal ambulance crash in Jupiter.
Smoke from Philippines Casino Fire Kills 36
A gunman stormed a crowded Manila casino early Friday and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people, police said.
At Least Two Dead When WI Corn Mill Explodes
Recovery crews are searching a mountain of debris for two missing employees after an explosion at a corn mill killed two and sent at least 10 to hospitals.
Fire Destroys MO Firehouse
An early morning fire destroyed a fire station and fire equipment in Gainesville.
Three Dead, 24 Rescued from CA River
Three people died this past weekend along the Kern River and 24 others had to be rescued.
Woman, Two Children Killed in PA Fire
A Sunday morning fire at a Philadelphia home claimed the lives of three people, including two children.
Five Firefighters Injured Battling NY Fire
Officials said that one firefighter suffered burns and other injuries after falling through the basement stairs during a fire in White Plains.
Ray Pfeifer, Voice for 9/11 Health Care, Passes Away
A retired New York City firefighter who spent months at the World Trade Center site digging through debris after the 9/11 attack and then fought for health care for first responders even when wracked with late-stage cancer has died.
