FDNY Crews Battle Brooklyn (NY) Dwelling Fire

Fire photographer Lloyd Mitchell shared some images of Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters operating at the scene of a recent house fire in Brooklyn, New York.

The incident was a two-alarm fire in a private dwelling on Avenue I. Battalion chiefs on scene ordered everyone out of the structure as fire consumed the second floor and attic, causing the roof to collapse. Tower ladders were set up for a dwfensive attack.

