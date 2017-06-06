What It Takes to Succeed

By Michael Krueger

Anyone who has completed a military boot camp knows that the only equipment you need to get into really good shape is your own body weight. Add to that the encouragement of a highly motivated drill instructor, the inability to do anything other than comply, specific amounts of food, and 16-hour days for eight or 10 weeks and seemly miracles will occur to your body.

Push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, running, climbing, jumping, squatting, and swimming multiple times throughout your day will add muscle, trim fat, and build endurance. I’m not knocking nice equipment, pleasant gyms, and not getting yelled at; I’m just saying that they aren’t really necessary.

It’s simple really; if you have the will, the drive, and the desire to succeed, you will succeed.

Real World

Most of us have lives to live, so training under the boot camp model isn’t really an option. Bootcamp is a 24/7 lifestyle, which is why “boot camp style” workouts don’t work very well in the long run. These one-hour-long, modified-for-civilian workouts are missing the biggest components from the successful military boot camp model: consistent, every day, every hour training and carefully controlled food intake.

Before anyone gets the wrong idea, I’m not saying that hard body weight workouts aren’t effective. Done correctly and consistently and coupled with additional intense cardio, they will make you lean and strong. Unfortunately, training like that is very hard indeed, and few people are willing to put in the time and effort required to make it work. But, that being said, if that’s the way you want to train and you can pull it off, by all means do it.

For the rest of us, the road to fitness leads us to the gym–or someplace like it.

If you’ve ever gone on a tour at a fitness club, I’m sure they showed you all the rows of treadmills, elliptical trainers, and stair climbers. They pointed out the weight machines, pool, and smoothie bar. The towels are fluffy, the music is upbeat and trendy, and there are TVs everywhere. There are spinning classes, yoga classes, aerobics classes, and childcare. Everything is available that you could possibly want to use to get fit, and then some.

In addition to the posh “fitness centers,” I’ve seen some barebones gyms as well, not to mention many dual-use basements and garages. The results attained in these contrasting environments are hard to compare, because the people who train in each tend to be very different personalities with wildly varying definitions of success. Your likelihood of success has very little to do with how state of the art the gym might be, how new the equipment is, or how pleasant the surroundings might be. Rather, your degree of success is determined by how motivated you are. A lot can be accomplished with very little (or very much, for that matter) when you really want to.

Many years ago, I was living in Minneapolis and I occasionally passed a power lifting “gym” when I would go for a walk. I noticed (it was hard to miss) that it was frequented by a group of very big and powerful men. I went inside, and a mountain of a man told me to just look around and he’d be with me in a little while.

Nearly everything in the gym was homemade. The squat racks were built by one of the members, a welder by trade. They had numerous excellent Olympic bars and many plates, both standard and the bumper type for doing Olympic lifts. The lifting platforms were homemade as well. They appeared to be made from cannibalized heavy duty pallets.

They also had an array of fixed weight barbells made from axles with large objects welded to them; tire rims seemed to be the favorite “weight plate.” On each of these barbells was painted the total weight for the bar. They were odd amounts like 194 pounds and 267 pounds. It didn’t matter that they weren’t standardized; they just needed to know how much they weighed.

There was a bathroom—well, a toilet and a sink—though telling them apart was a bit of a trick. Lighting was supplied by a series of bare 60w bulbs dangling from the ceiling. If you wanted a drink, there was a hose by the back door. In the winter, you needed to turn on the water from inside and remember to drain the line when you were done so it wouldn’t freeze.

There were clouds of chalk dust floating in the air, “Black Sabbath” on the boom box, and little conversation. The men who were training were screaming and cursing amid the sounds of crashing weights, and there was sweat, lots and lots of sweat. These were serious people doing serious work and some were also bona fide champions as evidenced by the trophies and medals along the walls. The obviously well trained veterans were lifting side by side with the newbies. There was very little trash talk, and what there was seemed to be in good humor.

I wasn’t there as a lifter; at that point, I had lifted very little. Rather, I was going to art school studying photography, and I was there because I thought it would be an interesting place to shoot. I was looking to make dramatic black and white photos with deep shadows and shafts of light falling on contorted, sweat-covered faces–stuff like that. I didn’t really appreciate what these men were doing, nor was I at all motivated to join them. At the time, I was a long-distance runner, having just run the Twin Cities Marathon.

Eventually, the man who greeted me when I walked in came over. I explained who I was and what I wanted to do. He was fine with it, and we talked about me staying out of the way lest I get crushed by either the weights or one of the lifters. It turned out that this man taught English at the University of Minnesota. He told me the backgrounds of some of the other men, and they were all ordinary guys but with a passion for moving large amounts of iron. Outside of the gym they were normal (albeit BIG) people; inside the gym they were absolute animals.

Power lifters train little other than the dead lift, squat, and bench press, but there were Olympic lifters there too, as well as a few bodybuilders. They coexisted simply because they were all there for only one reason and that was to get bigger, better, and stronger. No chatting, no smoothies, and no TVs.

This place was the antithesis of the modern health club in two ways. First, it was dark, dingy, and a little spooky. Second, it was a shrine to iron, discipline, and the pursuit of strength … and nothing else.

Lessons Learned

I’m not suggesting that you train in such a facility, but I do think you can learn something from the pure single-minded pursuit of a goal, without excuses, no matter the circumstances you find yourself in.

I have seen people leave a gym without working out because they didn’t like the music that was playing, their favorite treadmill was in use by someone else, or the battery on their phone was dead. I’ve heard complaints about the temperature, the towels, the lighting, the people, and that some lifters were “grunting”–way more talking and complaining than working.

Look around where you work out and what do you see? It might be clean, bright, and well-appointed, or it might be dark, grubby, and minimalistic. It really doesn’t matter, since either one will get the job done, providing you are willing to make it happen. If it has a bench, a bar, plates, and a squat rack, you have all you need.

New and fancy equipment is fun to use; there is no doubt about that. Having a convenient source of water when you’re thirsty and a place to shower when you are done working out is certainly a plus. What I’m saying is that beyond the basics, nothing in a gym is going to make you fitter; this is up to you. Your attitude, commitment, discipline, and consistency will determine your success.

Bottom Line

Whether you use body weight, free weights, or machines; whether you train in a park, your garage, your basement, the station, or a state-of-the-art fitness facility; the only thing that matters is how hard you are willing to work to achieve your goal …

Make no excuses, just make it happen.

Michael Krueger is an NSCA-certified personal trainer. He got his start in fitness training while serving in the United States Coast Guard. He works with firefighters and others in and around Madison, Wisconsin. He is available to fire departments, civic organizations, and athletic teams for training, consulting, and speaking engagements. He has published numerous articles on fitness, health, and the mind-body connection and was a featured speaker at the IAFC’s FRI 2009 Health Day in Dallas, Texas. E-mail him at [email protected]