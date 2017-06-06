Date Announced for Fifth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb At Lambeau Field

Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Pierce Manufacturing are co-sponsoring the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at historic Lambeau Field on Saturday, September 16, 2017. All proceeds raised will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Last year, nearly 2,000 residents, firefighters, and local businesses together raised more than $85,000.

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company, is hosting its fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at historic Lambeau Field on Saturday, September 16, 2017. Cosponsored by the Green Bay (WI) Metro Fire Department, all proceeds raised will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to assist the families of fallen firefighters and to work within the fire service community to reduce firefighter deaths. Last year, nearly 2,000 residents, firefighters, and local businesses together raised more than $85,000.

“Participating in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor those brave firefighters who sacrificed for their fellow citizens,” said Fire Chief David W. Litton of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. “It is a statement that we will never forget their courage and commitment to duty.”

Stair Climb participants are invited to climb the equivalent of 110 stories—the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers—on the steps of Lambeau Field. The climb will span the entire bowl inside the stadium to accommodate the anticipated large number of climbers paying tribute to the firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center.

“For those who haven’t experienced a stair climb, it’s a solemn, reflective, and inspiring event. We have our sights set on surpassing last year’s record breaking numbers,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the Fire & Emergency segment and Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. “We urge the entire region to join the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and the NFFF in honoring the courage and sacrifice exhibited by 343 firefighters on September 11, 2001.”

Since forming its partnership with the NFFF, Pierce has raised more than $400,000 to assist the NFFF’s mission to help the families of fallen firefighters rebuild their lives through support networks, conferences, workshops, and scholarships. Among several changes intended to optimize attendees’ experiences at this year’s event are the following:

Due to an increasing number of participants, start times will be organized into 10-minute waves of 343 climbers to help ensure a smooth and safe event.

Entertainment for supporters and those waiting to climb will be supplied by Paul Cummings, a firefighter and singer/songwriter from Western New York State, who tours the country to salute those who sacrifice for the greater good.

Climbers can preregister AND check in the evening before the climb from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. outside of the Verizon gate at Lambeau Field.

Preregistration and other event details are now available at www.piercemfg.com/climb. The cost is $35 per person until August 15th and $40 per person, thereafter.

Each climber will be given a badge with the name and photograph of one of the fallen firefighters, to symbolically complete the climb with one of the fallen. The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is not a timed race and participants can climb to any desired level. (Minors must be accompanied by a responsible adult/guardian.) All funds raised will benefit the NFFF and pre-registered participants will receive an official event T-shirt.

Event times on September 16 include onsite registration beginning at 8:00 a.m., an Opening Ceremony at 9:00 a.m., and the stair climb waves beginning at 9:30 a.m. Visit www.piercemfg.com/climb for more information and to preregister for the 2017 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.