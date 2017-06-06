Fire Dynamics, Ultimate Firefighter

Training Minutes: The Water Can and Fire Attack

Firefighters use water cans to knock down fire

How much fire can a water can be expected to effectively knock down or extinguish? In this Training Minutes video, Jimm Walsh, Eric Wheaton, and Scott Ketchum demonstrate two different scenarios and some best practices for each.

