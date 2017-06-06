Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue Readies for Safety Stand Down

In preparation for the Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue (MDFR) Safety Stand Down conference, Sprinklermatic Fire Protection Systems has plumbed one of their diesel-driven fire pumps into the MDFR training facility’s water supply and tied it into the training tower’s standpipe system.

The conference, which is being held on June 20-23, 2017, features speakers like Seattle (WA) Fire Captain Mike Gagliano, among others. A superintendent from Sprinklermatic will teach participants the nomenclature of a building’s fire pump and the functions of its controller, jockey pump, test connection, and fire department connection.

“It is difficult to teach building fire pumps to anything but a small group because of the size of pump rooms,” writes Bill Gustin, MDFR captain and technical editor for Fire Engineering. “This portable pump will enable us to reach large groups of people.”

Watch in the player below.



