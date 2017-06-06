Indiana Firefighter Dies Following Emergency Call

The U.S. Fire Administration has announced the official on-duty death of Lieutenant David Jatczsk, 57, of the Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department on June 1, 2017.

Several hours after responding with Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department to an emergency response call, Lieutenant David Jatczsk died at his residence from a nature and cause of fatal injury still to be reported.

Tribute is being paid to Lieutenant Jatczsk at http://apps.usfa.fema.gov/firefighter-fatalities/

To date, 45 firefighter fatalities have been reported to USFA in 2017. Year-to-date and annual USFA firefighter fatality reports are posted online at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/data/statistics/ff_fatality_reports.html

Fatality status is provisional and may change as USFA contacts State Fire Marshals to verify fatality incident information.