Brain Power…The Yoga Way!

By Claire Diab and Dennis Boyle

Every day, we spend so much time worrying about what we have and haven’t done and spend lots of time overthinking, which causes stress in our daily lives. Yoga and meditation encourage you to stop thinking and be present in the moment, calming your mind, body, and soul. Developing a daily yoga practice can help you multitask, focus, and improve your memory.

Different yoga poses have different ways of altering your brain in positive ways. A pose that is great for brain function and that is simple, easy, and very restorative is Child’s Pose.

Child’s Pose is instantly calming and aids blood flow to the spine and the brain. It is the perfect pose for anyone who is feeling overwhelmed or stressed.

Shoulder Stand also encourages a healthy circulation by nourishing the brain with more blood flow from being inverted, which brings a happier mood.

Spend some time in either or both of these poses to build up your brain power!

Yoga Poses for Brain Power

Child’s Pose Shoulder Stand

Namaste!



Claire Diab is an internationally recognized yoga therapist. She is the director of the Yoga Program for the Chopra Center founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra and Dr. David Simon. She is an adjunct professor of Asian Studies at Seton Hall University. She is the author of several books and DVDs on yoga including “Yoga for Firefighters.”





Dennis Boyle is a retired fire director and acting chief with the West Orange (NJ) Fire Department. He was the recipient of the 1999 New Jersey Deputy Fire Chiefs “Fire Officer of the Year” award.