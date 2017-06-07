Firefighters Respond to 2-Alarm Troy (NY) Fire

Photos and incident report from Sidewinder Photography

At around 3 a.m. on June 6, 2017, the city of Troy (NJ) Fire Department responded to 40 Ida Street for a fire alarm. The caller stated that flames and smoke were coming from the house. The first-arriving police unit on scene had a fully involved two-story balloon frame vacant dwelling and immediately started to evacuate the two homes next to it.

Flames from the fire shot 20 feet in the air. Stationed less than 800 feet away, Engine 6 arrived quickly on scene and called for the second alarm (as did the Troy Battalion Chief). Engine 6 crew stretched a handline and immediately tried to knock down the fire, but the heavy fire pushed the E6 crew right back out the front door.

Firefighters immediately switched to defensive operations, protecting the exposure buildings on both sides of the fire building as additional personnel arrived. Firefighters stretched a 2 1/2-inch line and started to knock down the fire on the first floor, but as soon as the firefighters made entry the second floor flashed over.

Firefighters were pulled from the building and used master streams and handlines to knock down the heavy fire conditions. Firefighters made entry into 38 Ida St. and started to check the home and discovered the fire had spread into the roofline of the building; members stretched a handline inside and started to knock down the fire.

The truck company had a hard time setting up because of low-hanging power lines and tight city streets. As soon as firefighters were able to set up Truck 2, they were able to knock down the heavy fire in the roof, however as firefighters were hitting the fire in the roof line the roof gave way, collapsing in to building. Command requested a recall of personnel to cover the city.

Firefighters were on scene for most of the morning, hitting hot spots in the fire building and all of the residents were able to get out of their homes safely with the assistance of Troy police and Troy Fire Department. The vacant building was a total loss and the adjacent building sustained damage to the roof and walls. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation at this time by the Troy Fire Department and Office of Fire Prevention and Control.



