Warren (MI) Firefighters Rescue Worker Trapped in Trench

Photos and incident report by Dennis Walus

On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, the Warren (MI) Fire Department responded to a reported trench collapse with a worker trapped. Upon arrival, units found a male in a hole covered up his head in the collapse, working without a dig box in a large trench.

Warren Fire Department set up command and started a rescue. After about two hours of rescue operations, the victim was rescued from the hole. Warren Truck 4, Rescue 4, Special Response Unit, Engine 5, Squad 5/6, and Battalion Chief responded to this incident.

